A wealthy Edmonton philanthropist had one dying wish, to help expand the health-care sector in his adopted city.

So Norman Rousseau picked six health organizations in the city and dedicated millions of dollars from his estate to do just that.

The exact amounts donated were not made public by the family or the recipient organizations.

"He decided the most sustainability [for his estate] would be to donate his life earnings," his niece, Joan Rousseau, said in an interview last week.

Each organization chosen had once helped Rousseau or someone in his family.

One was the Covenant Health Foundation, which has been working with Rousseau's nieces, Joan and Jennifer, to create a rooftop mental-health garden for patients at the Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre.

"We envisioned ... a place where these patients could feel the fresh air, put their hands in the soil, plant flowers," Joan Rousseau said. "Being outdoors was so important to Norm during his lifetime."

'Highest standard of care'

Her uncle was involved with the mental health community while taking care of his sister, Eva, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia as a teenager and currently lives in long-term care in Vancouver. Dedicating a garden to mental health patients, Joan Rousseau said, is a way for her uncle to make sure those patients get the 'highest standard of care possible."

Val White, resident care manager with the Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre, said she was "overwhelmed" when she heard about the donation.

"Most of the patients here are locked in for their security, and that's been a sore spot with some of the health-care providers," she said. "Just knowing that now we are going to be able to fulfil this need of theirs was just so fufilling to us."

Rousseau also donated through the University Hospital Foundation to the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute after receiving heart valve surgery one month before his death on Jan. 13, 2015. He was 87 when he died.

Judith Morrison, director of donor relations at the University Hospital Foundation, got to know the philanthropist over the years because he often took tours and participated at the institute's events.

"He had a keen interest in learning about health care," Morrison said. "He enjoyed asking questions and contributing to the groups and presentations he was participating in."

The heart institute is discussing the best way to use Rousseau's donation towards their ongoing research into heart and brain surgeries.

Generous in life and after death

Norman Rousseau moved to Edmonton from Saint Boniface, Man., in 1954. A businessman by nature, he made his fortune by starting his own heavy machinery and construction business, Rousseau Equipment Ltd.

"He never had children, so he was always looking at where he could make a difference," Joan Rousseau said. "He realized that life wasn't just about making money, so he was always looking to help those less fortunate than him."

He made donations long before he died. He would often walk into his optometrist's office, or the Edmonton General, and write his doctors a cheque for "substantial amounts of money," his niece said.

He did it all out of love for his city.

"He loved the people of Edmonton, for him this was the land of plenty," she said. "He wanted to leave a legacy for all Edmontonians."