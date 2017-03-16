A 64-year-old man struck by a van while crossing a northwest Edmonton street two weeks ago has died of his injuries, city police say.

Edmonton police responded to the scene on the morning of March 3. The pedestrian was crossing 128th Avenue between 97th Street and 101st Street when he was hit by a an eastbound Ford Econoline van.

The man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died in hospital on March 8, police said in a news release on Thursday.

The dead man's identity has not been released. He was Edmonton's 3rd traffic fatality of the year.

The 31-year-old male driver of the van did not sustain any injuries. No charges have been laid against the driver of the van, but the EPS Traffic Section continues to investigate.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.