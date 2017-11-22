A pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle north of downtown.

​The male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle just before 1 p.m. near 97th Street and 114th Avenue.

Edmonton police are investigating. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. Road closures are in effect.

Images from the scene show a large cement truck stopped in the curb lane of 97th Street southbound.

What appears to be a mobility scooter is in pieces — the chair is on the road and the scooter's wheels are underneath the truck.