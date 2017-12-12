A female pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a truck in southwest Edmonton Tuesday morning.

At about 6:30 a.m. police were called to the area of James Mowatt Trail SW and Desrochers Gate SW, after a truck struck a pedestrian, police said.

The woman was transported to hospital. Police did not say whether charges are being considered against the male driver involved in the collision.

The driver called police to the scene, and there is "nothing to indicate this was deliberate at this time," said police spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard.

The EPS major collision investigation section is investigating.

As the investigation continues, drivers are unable to travel north onto James Mowatt Trail SW from 41st Avenue SW.

The road is expected to remain closed for the next several hours, police said.