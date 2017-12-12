A 29-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck Tuesday morning while crossing a street in southwest Edmonton.

At about 6:30 a.m., police were called to an intersection where James Mowatt Trail crosses Desrochers Gate and Allard Boulevard, where a Dodge Ram had hit a female pedestrian in an unmarked crosswalk.

The woman was walking east across James Mowatt Trail toward Allard Boulevard when she was struck by the truck, police said in a news release.

The woman was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The pickup driver called police to the scene and there is "nothing to indicate this was deliberate at this time," police spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard said Tuesday morning.

The EPS traffic section is investigating the fatality, but no charges have been laid at this time..

Police said they do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The road has since reopened, police said.

The victim's family has been notified.

The death is Edmonton's 29th traffic fatality of the year.