When Rev. Glory Blamo saw his wife's body, he noticed a sense of peace on her face that reminded him she's in a better place — one where they'll meet again someday.

Blamo's wife, Glorious David-Blamo, 35, was killed in a collision on Sept. 22. She was travelling with three other women when their minivan was hit by a stolen flat-deck truck near Lloydminster, Sask.

David-Blamo and two other women were killed instantly.

Now a widower and a sole parent to four young children, Blamo is finding solace in his strong Pentecostal faith.

"I saw my wife five times before she was buried, and every time I see the body, it gives me a clear confirmation of the scripture," Blamo said in an interview with CBC Edmonton's Radio Active.

"When I look at the body, I don't see Gloria. I see her body, but I see her somewhere better. It gives me hope that this woman is with the Lord."

A funeral for David-Blamo was held Saturday at North Pointe Community Church, part of Solid Rock International Ministries, the church she founded alongside her husband in 2011.

The crash claimed three members of the church.

Jeannette Wright, 53 and Eva Fatu Tumbay, 37, also died. Janet Wright Gaye, 32, was critically injured but has since been released from hospital.

Eva Fatu Tumbay (left), Glorious David-Blamo (centre) and Jeanette Wright (right) died in the fatal collision on Sept. 22. (John Gaye)

Brandon Stucka, 26, is facing 10 charges in connection with the crash, including dangerous driving causing death. He was wanted by RCMP for possession of property obtained by crime.

Blamo led more than 400 people of the close-knit congregation, which includes many members of Edmonton's Liberian community, in prayer as David-Blamo was laid to rest in a closed casket covered with lilac lace and a spray of ivory roses.

Sobs and wails of grief could be heard throughout the four-hour ceremony.

Given the horrific circumstances of the crash, Blamo felt compelled to put his own grief aside and comfort to his congregation.

"Because of the way that I've lost her, I have to reassure the church that God is still God," he said. "There is nothing that will happen in our life that God will not be aware of, or God will not give permission for it to happen.

"If we believe in God, when bad things come, we must still believe Him."

'My secret strength'

An obituary for David-Blamo said she always put the needs of others first and always wore "a big smile on her face."

Blamo met his wife at refugee camp in Ghana. They attended church together, became friends, and married in 2002.

He was working with Solid Rock Ministries in Ghana when they decided to emigrate to Canada in 2005.

They founded their church in their living room. As the congregation grew to more than 100 dedicated worshipers, they began holding weekly services on the second floor of an office complex and shopping centre in northeast Edmonton.

Becoming a co-pastor at their Edmonton church was not something David-Blamo had planned on.

"Glorious was not the kind of person that wanted to be on the front page. She always wanted to be in the background. I consider her as my strength, my secret strength," Blamo said.

"She always wanted to support me from the back, encourage me and get me moving but ... she saw the need and started growing into the preaching role."

'She's in heaven'

The three women killed in the collision leave behind 10 children and one grandchild.

Glory Blamo and Glorious David-Blamo had four children: a 10 year-old daughter, a nine year-old daughter, and seven year-old twins.

Losing his wife has been heartbreaking, but Blamo has taken strength from his children.

He remembers bringing his children to pray over his wife's body and say a final farewell to their mother.

"My daughter prayed over the body, and she said a prayer, she said, 'Father I thank you because our mom is in a better place. She's in heaven,'" he said.

"She said, 'Mommy, watch over us and watch over daddy, We will come and meet you one day."

Listen to Radio Active with host Portia Clark, weekday afternoons at CBC Radio One, 93.9 FM in Edmonton. Follow the crew on Twitter @CBCRadioActive