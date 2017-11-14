Parking fines in Edmonton will go up in the new year.

The fine for illegally parking on private property will double from $50 to $100.

Fines for parking too close to a fire hydrant or too long in a time-restricted zone will rise from $50 to $75. Fines for parking in a no-stopping zone or in an area under a seasonal parking ban will go up from $75 to $100.

The changes, which council approved on Tuesday, will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

Based on the number of fines handed out last year, the increases would net the city an extra $2.3 million. But Mayor Don Iveson said earlier this month the hikes aren't a "cash grab" but rather a way "to achieve higher rates of compliance."