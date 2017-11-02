The City of Edmonton is set to collect an extra $2.3 million in parking fines each year if a pitch to increase penalties goes ahead, based on last year's ticket numbers.

But the city hopes stiffer penalties will deter parking scofflaws, and decrease the number of tickets handed out by 30 per cent over the next three years, according to a report going to the community and public services committee next week.

The report estimates the proposed fines would increase revenues by $600,000.

"It's our goal to put ourselves out of business. We want 100 per cent compliance with all of our bylaws," said Ryan Pleckaitis, acting manager for community standards and neighbourhoods.

City administration is recommending the fine for illegally parking on private property be doubled from $50 to $100.

The city hands out an average of 13,000 tickets for this infraction every year, so it would be poised to collect an extra $640,000 from that change alone, if violators don't learn their lessons.

Other parking problems that could net a violator a bigger fine include:

The fine for parking too close to a fire hydrant is proposed to increase from $50 to $75

The fine for parking in a no-stopping zone is proposed to increase from $75 to $100

The fine for parking in an area affected by a seasonal parking ban is proposed to increase from $75 to $100

The fine for parking too long in a time-restricted zone would increase from $50 to $75. With almost 17,000 tickets handed out for this violation last year, the change could net the city an extra $423,000

The report notes that in several cases, the number of tickets handed out for particular infractions has been increasing steadily over several years — suggesting the current fine is "not acting as a successful deterrent."

The city last reviewed parking ticket costs in 2012.

For the current report, city staff considered factors such as fine amounts in other municipalities, the length of time since the last increase, and non-compliance levels, the report states.