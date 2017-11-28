Despite his team's dismal record that has it near the bottom of the league standings, the Edmonton Oilers won't be making any major moves in an effort to improve, at least not yet, general manager Peter Chiarelli told reporters Tuesday morning.

"Obviously I am disappointed as to where we are," Chiarelli said. "It's a little bit of 'death by a thousand cuts' ... you are patching up one area and another opens up."

And while he frankly acknowledged the team's many downfalls — a lack of scoring, defence, the power play, the goaltending — Chiarelli was clear that the team intends to keep investing time in young players who are expected to be key to the team's future.

"Part of the broader picture here is that we have to get these players into our lineup at some point. These are players that will grow with the organization and contribute to our success," he said.

"These are good players that are going to become better players and you have to let them grow."

That said, Chiarelli isn't completely leaving his head in the sand. He told reporters that he is keeping an eye on other opportunities and other players. "We'd like to see some traction but if we don't, we'll have to take a different tack. I don't know when that is."

The Oilers are currently in 28th place in the National Hockey League, tied with the Florida Panthers.

The team's record this year is 9-13-2 — a far cry from last year's playoff team, which ended with the Oilers eliminated in Game 7 of the second round.

"A lot of things aren't going right at this point," Chiarelli said. "And we're trying to work our way through it. But there's a balance. You have to let these things play out to a certain degree, and you have to act when you believe they're not getting fixed."