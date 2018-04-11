Oilers GM ponders changes to coaching staff, dealing top draft pick

The Edmonton Oilers general manager says he is focused on next season which may open with a different coaching staff.

"They're under close scrutinization," Peter Chiarelli said Wednesday In his first public comments since the Oilers season ended four days ago.

"I have to look real close at it. I have to dig deep. I can't say with certainty, but on the surface you'd think, yes, I'd have to make some changes."

But fans hoping for drastic moves on the ice may be disappointed.

"There are things that we have to address immediately," he said. "I'm not ruling out a trade either, but by no means are we going to dismantle this team.

"I expect this team to be in the playoffs this year and that's what we're going to strive for."

Chiarelli spoke about young players not meeting expectations, but says they will improve next year.

The GM is looking toward the NHL Draft Lottery on April 23, where the Oilers have a five-per-cent chance of winning the top pick.

Anything less he's open to trading, he said.

"I would put that pick in play. It would have to make sense," he said. "There's a whole cluster of (defencemen) that I like."

"If we win the lottery or we're in the top three, I'd have to rethink that."

The draft itself takes place in Dallas on June 22.

Left winger Milan Lucic (27) is stopped by Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom during a game in Vancouver in March. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Chiarelli also talked about winger Milan Lucic. In his second season with the Oilers, Lucic finished with 10 goals, 24 assists for 34 points, 16 fewer than his previous season. Chiarelli expects him to bounce back next year.

"I'm confident he can get back to where the expectations lie for him," Chiarelli said. "Where are those expectations? He's got to obviously produce more. I actually like his skating this year."

Fans worried that Chiarelli could trade away centre Ryan Nugent Hopkins can rest easy.

Asked if the 24-year-old will be part of the team's core next year, Chiarelli said, "Yeah, I would say that."

Travis.mcewan@cbc.ca

@Travismcewancbc