Edmonton Oilers' Oscar Klefbom (77) chases San Jose Sharks' Timo Meier (28) during first period action at Rogers Place on Dec. 18. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Oscar Klefbom has been activated off injured reserve in time for Friday's home game.

The Oilers take on the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Place. Game time is 7 p.m.

Klefbom, 24, missed three games with an undisclosed injury. He last played on Dec. 18 in the Oilers 5-3 win over the San Jose Sharks.

After that game, Coach Todd McLellan said Kelfbom had been playing hurt for some time, and was placed on IR to give him time to heal over the Christmas break.

In 33 games this season, Klefbom has three goals and six assists and has averaged 22:46 per game.

The Oilers also placed defenceman Eric Gryba on waivers Friday for the purpose of assignment.

Before Friday's game, the Oilers and Blackhawks will host a special pre-game ceremony to honour Fred Sasakamoose on his appointment to the Order of Canada.

A residential school survivor, Sasakamoose, 84, was the first Indigenous player in the NHL, when he was called up late in the 1954 season and played 11 games that year for the Blackhawks.