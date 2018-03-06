Oilers to open 2018-19 season in Sweden against Devils

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will play the opening game of their 2018-19 season against the New Jersey Devils in Sweden, as part of the NHL's Global Series.

The game is scheduled for Oct. 6 at the Scandinavium in Gothenburg, the Oilers announced in a news release Tuesday.

The 2018 NHL Global Series will mark the seventh time the NHL has traveled to Europe to play regular-season games.

In the second year of regular games in Europe, the Florida Panthers and Winnipeg Jets will also play two games at Harwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland Nov. 1 and 2.

The contest between Edmonton and New Jersey will mark the ninth NHL regular-season game played in Sweden, and the first in Gothenburg.

The Oilers and homegrown hero Leon Draisaitl will complete training camp in Germany, before playing an exhibition game against Kölner Haie Oct. 3 in Cologne as part of the NHL Global Series Challenge.

The Devils will complete their training camp in Switzerland before facing off against SC Bern in Switzerland on Oct. 1.

Tickets to all the games will be available for purchase next week.

Twenty-two NHL regular-season games have been played in Europe, including last season when the Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche played two games in Stockholm, Sweden.