A dismal season that will see the team miss the playoffs for the 11th time in the past dozen years turned the Edmonton Oilers from buyers to sellers and hurt what they had to offer on the market, says general manager Peter Chiarelli.

In a last-minute deal before Monday's 1 p.m. MT trade deadline, the Oilers sent winger Patrick Maroon to the New Jersey Devils for a third-round draft pick in 2019 and college player J.D. Dudek.

"It's not pleasant to be a seller but we felt comfortable with our returns," Chiarelli said Monday at a news conference at Rogers Place.

The Maroon trade followed two earlier deals the team made as the deadline approached.

On Sunday, the Oilers acquired forward Pontus Aberg from the Nashville Predators.

In that deal, the Oilers sent fourth-line centre Mark Letestu to Nashville. The Predators quickly dealt Letestu to the Columbus Blue Jackets for a fourth-round pick.

The Oilers also traded defenceman Brandon Davidson to the New York Islanders for a third-round pick in the 2019 draft.

"We went into this deadline ... to try and get returns that would more immediately assist our organization," Chiarelli said. "So, prospects. We did in one transaction, we didn't in two others. It was a tough market out there.

"Maybe part of it was our players, just in general, weren't as good as they were before. And I think that's part perception and part reality."

Chiarelli said NHL teams now put a high value on prospects.

Those prospects are often players who have already turned professional, as opposed to draft picks who may be three to five years from cracking an NHL lineup.

"I was trying the whole time to get a prospect. We did get a prospect. J.D. is a good college player, he's a junior. He's got speed, he plays with some intensity. [I] would have liked a prospect who was closer to playing [in the NHL]."

Dudek, 22, is currently playing in his third season for Boston College. He has six goals and 11 assists in 33 games this season.

Maroon, 29, scored 14 goals and chalked up 30 points for the Oilers this season. Last year, he scored a career-high 27 goals, mainly playing on the Oilers first line with Connor McDavid.

The winger is in the final year of a three-year contract that paid him $2 million per season.

​Aberg, 24, appeared in 37 games with Nashville this season, registering two goals and eight assists. The native of Stockholm, Sweden, has three goals and seven assists in 52 career NHL games.