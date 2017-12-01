The Edmonton Oilers now have the only Australian player in the NHL.

The team claimed forward Nathan Walker off waivers on Friday from the Washington Capitals.

To make room on the roster, the Oilers placed forward Iiro Pakarinen on waivers in order to assign him to the American Hockey League.

The team also placed defenceman Adam Larsson on injured reserve. He is expected to miss at least the next two games.

Walker, 23, appeared in seven games for the Capitals this season. He posted one goal and had four penalty minutes.

A native of Cardiff, Wales, he grew up and first played hockey in Australia.

He played his junior hockey in the Czech Republic.

Since coming to North America, Walker has played in 202 AHL games for the Hershey Bears. He scored 34 goals and 45 assists.

The five-foot-nine, 186-pound forward was drafted by the Capitals in the 3rd round, with the 89th overall pick in the 2014 draft.

The Oilers also recalled defenceman Ryan Stanton from the AHL Bakersfield Condors on Friday.

Stanton, 28, has appeared in 120 career NHL games, posting four goals and 27 points.

The St. Albert native has appeared in 11 games for Bakersfield this season, posting one assist.

Pakarinen appeared in 18 games for the Oilers season, and had a single assist.

Over his career, the seventh-round draft pick played in 112 games with Edmonton. He has scored a total of eight goals and added 13 assists.