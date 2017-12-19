Oscar Klefbom is the latest Edmonton Oilers defenceman to be placed on injured reserve.

The team hasn't released any information yet on the nature of his injury or how long he is expected to be out of the lineup.

Klefbom played Monday in the Oilers 5-3 win over the San Jose Sharks.

The news comes the day after defenceman Adam Larsson returned from an injury that kept him out of eight games.

The team also recalled forward Anton Slepyshev from the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League, one day after he was sent down.

Slepyshev, 23, has appeared in 15 games with the Oilers this season and has one goal and two assists.

To make room for Slepyshev, the Oilers placed forward Nathan Walker on waivers.

Walker also played in Monday's game and took a holding penalty early in the first period​.

The Oilers also announced Tuesday the team has traded forward Greg Chase to the Florida Panthers for future considerations.