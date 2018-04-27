Edmonton Oilers part ways with assistant coaches

Ian Herbers and Jim Johnson have been let go from their assistant coaching jobs with the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Friday.

The team's third assistant, Jay Woodcroft, has been named head coach of the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors, the Oilers minor-league affiliate.

Todd McLellan will stay on as Oilers head coach.

"On behalf of the organization, I would like to thank Jim and Ian for their time and service to the Edmonton Oilers and wish them all the best in their future endeavours," Oilers General Manager Peter Chiarelli said in a statement.

Herbers, 49, spent two seasons with the Oilers coaching staff.

Prior to joining the Oilers, Herbers spent three seasons as head coach of the University of Alberta Golden Bears. In 2014-15, he led the men's hockey team to their second straight national championship.

"Decisions have been made & we've got to move on & improve as a hockey club. Everyone involved in the organization has to get better." Coach McLellan on today's coaching changes

Johnson, 53, also spent two seasons with the Oilers as an assistant coach. Before joining the Oilers, he spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the San Jose Sharks. He also served as an assistant coach for the Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Woodcroft, 41, served as an Oilers assistant coach for the past three seasons.

Before that, he was an assistant coach with the San Jose Sharks for seven seasons.