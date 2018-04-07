Edmonton Oilers honour Humboldt Broncos crash victims with moment of silence

The mood in Rogers Place was somber on Saturday evening as Oilers and Canucks fans paid tribute to the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash with a moment of silence.

"The hockey world is deeply saddened by the tragic events that took place yesterday afternoon," fans heard over the speakers in the arena.

"The roots that our game are built on run through these … prairie communities, and the impact of this loss is felt by all."

Oilers and Canucks fans honoured the Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims at Saturday's game in Edmonton. (CBC)

Oilers and Canucks fans were joined by fans across the league, as NHL teams honoured the 15 people killed and 14 injured in the crash near Tisdale, Sask.

Players from the Oilers and Canucks wore Broncos decals on their helmets as a show of support for the community.

Members of the Oilers responded to the tragedy earlier Saturday.

"It's unthinkable," Connor McDavid said. "Everyone in hockey knows how much time that we spend travelling around, especially on busses. You know for me, some of my fondest memories in junior came on the bus."

Oilers players wore Broncos stickers on their helmets in honour of the crash victims. (CBC)

Proceeds from the 50/50 draw would be donated to the Broncos, along with $25,000, the Oilers Entertainment Group said in a statement. The Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames also said they would donate 50/50 proceeds to the victims and their families.

OEG highlighted the loss of two players in particular — Jaxon Joseph and Evan Thomas, the sons of former NHL players Chris Joseph and Scott Thomas.

"We are heartbroken by this tragedy and extend our deepest sympathies to the Joseph and Thomas family and all the families who have been devastated by the crash," said OEG CEO Bob Nicholson said in the statement. "We also extend our sympathies to the Humboldt Broncos family and the community of Humboldt and offer our steadfast support in the aftermath of this tragedy and throughout the grieving process. We are united behind you."