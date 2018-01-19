Northlands CEO steps down as Edmonton organization faces diminished role

The president and CEO of Northlands has resigned, the latest development in the ongoing revamping of the organization which has seen it lose key entertainment and sports events in Edmonton.

Tim Reid stepped down after three years at the helm, the organization said in a press release Friday.

"Tim took Northlands through a historic transformation that has carved out a new path for our future," Geoff Oberg, chair of the board of directors, said.

This storied organization is poised for great things in the future. - Interim CEO, Kevin Gunderman

The group's vice-president of corporate services, Kevin Gunderman, will take over as interim president and CEO starting Friday.

"This storied organization is poised for great things in the future," Gunderman said. "I have the privilege of being surrounded by a strong team of dedicated employees and a board of directors who supports a sustainable path for the next chapter of Northlands."

Gunderman has been with Northlands for just over a year. According to the release, he has been "instrumental in the negotiation and implementation of the new business model that Northlands now operates under."

Decline of Northlands

That sentiment is a far cry from the way things have been going since the summer of 2016, when Reid admitted the organization was in danger of closing.

The challenges for Northlands started several years ago when the Katz Group pitched a new sports and entertainment arena for downtown. Rogers Place opened in September 2016, replacing the Coliseum previously operated by Northlands as the home venue of the Oilers.

Part of the city's deal with the Oilers Entertainment Group to build the arena prevents any group from using the Coliseum for sports or entertainment. Over the years, many of the city's key musical concerts and other shows were held there.

This year, the Canadian Finals Rodeo had its final hurrah at the venue. Horse racing is also being moved from the Northlands-run site northeast of downtown to a new track near the airport.

That leaves summer festival K-Days and the fall Farmfair International as the two primary events Northlands will continue to host.

The city took over the Northlands Coliseum property Jan. 1. Despite a push from Mayor Don Iveson and most of council to tear down the building, its fate is still up in the air.

A report presented to council late last year shows it would cost $1.5 million a year to maintain the Coliseum, and between $15 million and $25 million to tear it down.

Council directed staff to explore options for redeveloping the property. Council also said it would entertain proposals from private companies interested in taking over the land.