With Edmonton's wintry weather, tonight's "orange crush" of hockey fans in and around the Ice District looks more like an orange slush.

But that hasn't deterred fans from turning up at downtown bars to cheer on the Oilers in Game 2 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Finals against the San Jose Sharks (8:30 p.m. MT).

5:30 p.m.

There's still three hours before the puck drops, but it's nearly standing-room only at the Mercer Tavern across the street from Rogers Place.





"We had the full national anthem on Wednesday sung in here," said Mercer manager Joel Eden of the bar festivities for Game 1 of the series. "You couldn't even hear yourself think."

He said he has added staff and security for the playoff run but the crowds have so far behaved themselves.

Fans in the bar described the atmosphere around the arena as the static charge of rubbing a balloon on your arm.

"We're witnessing greatness right now," said one fan in an Oilers jersey.

A couple wearing Connor McDavid jerseys who had stopped into Mercer for a drink before going to the game lamented the cost of the tickets but agreed it was a worthwhile expense. "Back in 2006, we went to all the games we could and we just missed it over the 11 years," she said. "We might have to sell our first-born child, but oh well."

And while some might find the atmosphere downtown a little too electric lately, a pair of Irish hurling fans were there to throw cold water on that idea. "Over here, they're very quiet," said Jimmy Higgins, the more talkative of the two. "They wait until the team scores, then they get excited. But the rest of the game they're very shy."

"Too shy, too quiet. That's bad for the game."

We loved talking to these guys - do you think Canadian fans need to get LOUDER? #OrangeCrush #Oilers FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/H7ty53pGdt pic.twitter.com/EHqZpP6mpF — @CBCEdmonton

'It was surreal'

One lucky fan in a blue jersey and a blue wig shared his special story of attending Game 1 on Wednesday.

Jeff Carter Jr. from Leduc said that after settling into his seat at Rogers Place, a woman sat beside him. But it wasn't just any woman.

"She said she was Connor McDavid's mom," he said. "And I thought she was joking at first but it was her and then the dad came down 10 minutes later.

Jeff Carter Jr. with Kelly McDavid. (Supplied)

"The whole game I just kept looking over at them. I think they were as nervous as Connor, to be honest," he said. "They weren't saying anything, they were out of their seats the whole time. Oh man, I couldn't even say anything to them — it was surreal."

Jeff Carter Jr. with Brian and Kelly McDavid. (Supplied)

