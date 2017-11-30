As the Edmonton Oilers try to turn around their disappointing season, they'll have to do it without goaltender Cam Talbot.

The Oilers placed Talbot on the injured reserve list Thursday with an undisclosed upper body injury.

"He came home and played but didn't feel right," said coach Todd McLellan tweeted. "We don't think he'll be available for at least two weeks. It could be longer."

The Oilers will turn to back-up Laurent Brossoit, who has started only three games this year, losing all three.

The team has called up goaltender Nick Ellis from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors.

Ellis, 23, has appeared in 11 games with Bakersfield this season, posting a 5-5-1 record, a 2.82 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and one shutout.



Ellis, from Millersville, Maryland, was signed by the Oilers as an undrafted free agent from Providence College on April 7, 2016.