The Edmonton Oilers have activated goaltender Cam Talbot from injured reserve.

Talbot missed the last seven games with an undisclosed injury.

Back-up goalie Laurent Brossoit started all seven games that Talbot missed. During that stretch, he registered three wins and four losses, and had a save percentage of .892.

In 22 games this season, Talbot has posted a 10-10-1 record with one shut out, and had a 3.00 goals-against average, and a .903 save percentage.

Talbot led the NHL in games played last season, with 73, and tied for league lead with 42 wins.



The 30-year-old goaltender has appeared in 208 career NHL games, posting a record of 106-74-19.



The Oilers assigned goaltender Nick Ellis to Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League.