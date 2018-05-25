Edmonton Oilers bank on new assistant coaches to return team to playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers are banking on three new assistant coaches to help the team return to the playoffs next season.

Former Calgary Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan, Anaheim Ducks assistant coach Trent Yawney and Swift Current Broncos head coach Manny Viveiros are joining the team, the Oilers announced Friday.

Gulutzan, 46, coached the Flames for two seasons and was let go after missing the playoffs this spring.

The Oilers desperately needed help on the power play and penalty kill, and are banking on the new coaches to fix special teams that are among the worst in the NHL.

Yawney, 52, a former Chicago Black Hawks defenceman, had been working as an assistant coach with the Anaheim Ducks for the last five years.

He helped guide the Ducks to an 83.2 penalty killing percentage last year, fifth best in the NHL, a success rate the Oilers could only dream about.

Viveiros, 52, led the WHL's Swift Current Broncos to a championship this season and a league-best power play 29.4 per cent.

Last month, the Oilers let go assistant coaches Ian Herbers and Jim Johnson.