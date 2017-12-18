The Edmonton Oilers have activated defenceman Adam Larsson from injured reserve.

Larsson is expected to play tonight when the Oilers face the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Place.

The defenceman has missed the past eight games with upper-body injury. He last played on Nov. 28 in a 3-2 overtime win against the Arizona Coyotes.

The Oilers posted a 4-4 record with Larsson out of the lineup.

The 25-year-old has been a mainstay on the Oilers defence for the past two seasons.

Larsson likely to make return to #Oilers lineup as they battle Sharks for first time since eliminating them from playoff contention in April. https://t.co/YKq8pPHyTD — @EdmontonOilers

The trade that brought him to Edmonton in June 2016, which sent former No. 1 draft pick Taylor Hall to the New Jersey Devils, has been much-discussed and, in some quarters, much criticized.

Critics accuse general manger Peter Chiarelli of trading away a goal-scoring left winger for a stay-at-home defenceman.

But others credit the trade with solidifying the Oilers defence.

Larsson, the No. 4 pick in the 2011 draft, has played in 25 games with the Oilers this season, and has three goals and one assist.

He has played 378 career NHL games and has 16 goals and 76 assists.

On Monday, the Oilers also assigned forward Anton Slepyshev to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League.