Edmonton Oilers defenceman Andrew Ference is taking on a new role helping Alberta athletes.

Ference has been named chairman of Alberta Sport Connection, a provincial agency that promotes sport development from the grassroots to the elite level.

The announcement was made Thursday by Premier Rachel Notley.

Ference, 37, has not played for the Oilers this season due to a hip injury and has said he expects his pro career is finished.

He said he applied for the position because sports is about a lot more than athletic achievement.

"From a mental health and physical health perspective, from a community-building perspective, it is a way to make people's lives better, and that's what excites me most about this board," he said.

Notley also announced a new board of directors for the agency, including former Olympic bobsledder Helen Upperton.

Upperton currently works with the Canada Olympic Committee.

Ference is in the final year of a four-year, $13 million contract.

He has 225 points in 907 regular-season NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Calgary Flames, Boston Bruins and Oilers.

The former Oilers captain also won a Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011.

Alberta Sport Connection is responsible for promoting and developing sport in the province.

This includes multi-sport games, high-performance sport special events and national and international championships.

More than 80 sport organizations receive provincial funds through the agency.

All 10 board members have been appointed to serve at least three years.