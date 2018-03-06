The City of Edmonton has pleaded guilty to a charge related to an employee who was struck by a loader truck.

Vickie Galet was working at the Edmonton Waste Management Centre in June 2015 when she was hit by the truck. She sustained a "life-altering" injury and lost her arm.

The city pleaded guilty to failing to ensure that vehicle traffic is controlled to protect a worker, contrary to Section 194(1) of the Occupational Health and Safety Code. The city's penalty is $100,000, plus a $15,000 victim surcharge.

"The city has acknowledged its responsibility in this incident and recognizes the loss suffered by Ms. Galet," the city said in a news release.

This is the second workplace incident the city has acknowledged responsibility for in the past two days.

On Monday, the city released a statement accepting responsibility in the death of 35-year-old Stephen Penny, who died when he was buried under a load of street sweepings.