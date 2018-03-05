The City of Edmonton has pleaded guilty in the 2015 workplace death of Stephen Penny.

Penny, a 35-year-old truck driver, was behind his truck when a load of street sweepings unloaded from it at a City of Edmonton facility on April 22, 2015.

He died at the University of Alberta hospital six days later.

The city pleaded guilty to one charge under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

On Feb. 16, 2017, the city was charged with:

failure to ensure the health and safety of a worker

failure to ensure the worker was trained to safely operate equipment

failure to establish an emergency response plan

failure to ensure sufficient lighting at the work site

failure to ensure material was properly contained, restrained or protected to eliminate potential danger or injury

Neither the city nor Occupational Health and Safety Act has not confirmed which charge the city pleaded guilty to.

Penny started working full-time with the city's transportation department in 2010, according to his obituary. He was an avid drummer and Edmonton Oilers fan.

"The City has acknowledged its responsibility in this tragic incident and recognizes the loss felt by his family, friends and colleagues," the City of Edmonton said in a news release Monday.

The city has no further comment at this time.