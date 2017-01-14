Edmonton police are investigating after gunfire broke out in the city's northeast on Friday night.

Police were called around midnight to the area of 116th Avenue and 34th Street and have spoken to residents in the neighbourhood, Sgt. Shelby Cech said.

No arrests have been made and no one was injured. Police are now looking for witnesses.

(Zoe Todd/CBC)

Neighbour Savannah Umeobieri said she heard a commotion around 9 p.m.

"It was kind of close, we didn't really think anything of it. My friend told me to get down on the ground," she said.

"We heard the helicopter 10 minutes later. It's crazy. I just froze up."

Umeobieri said it was particularly concerning because of the amount of children in the neighbourhood.

Jesse Hillinger said he was sitting in his living room when he heard gunfire.

"Like three shots at first," he said.

"I wasn't certain at first, so just to be safe I got the kids down to the lower floor. Then I heard another three, four go off. They were running to the window ... my wife told them, 'Get away from the windows.'"

Hillinger said police with guns drawn "swarmed" the area about 10 minutes later, closely followed by a police helicopter circling the neighbourhood.

Then police began putting yellow markers near bullet shells in the street.

"It's pretty close to home," he said.

"My wife is a little more shaken up than me. It's kind of crazy around here."