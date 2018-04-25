Murder warrant issued for man in relation to northeast Edmonton homicide

Edmonton police issued a warrant Wednesday for a man wanted in connection with the second–degree murder of a 25-year-old woman found in the northeast end of the city.

Kenneth Richards, 35, is wanted in relation to the death of 25-year-old Brittany Vande Lagemaat, who was found dead in a home near 78th Street and 143rd Avenue on Monday.

A man identified as Richards broke into a home in the area and a short time later, a gunshot was heard, police said in a news release.

EMS treated Vande Lagemaat on scene and took her to hospital where she died from her injuries. The autopsy was unable to confirm how she died pending further tests, but homicide detectives have deemed her death a homicide.

Police believe Vande Lagemaat and Richards were known to each other.

Police believe the man fled to an address near 82nd Street and 143rd Avenue but they were unable to find him there.

Richards is wanted on a province-wide warrant for six charges, including second-degree murder and housebreaking with intent.

He's described as five foot eleven, 160 pounds with blue eyes and has short, receding brown hair. He has several tattoos, including the word "Brittany" tattooed on his left forearm.

Richards was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black zippered hoodie, a black baseball hat and black sunglasses. He's considered armed and dangerous and shouldn't be approached.

Edmonton police are asking anyone with information on Richards or the death to contact them.