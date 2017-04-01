A woman was rescued from the fast-moving North Saskatchewan River on Saturday — and emergency rescue services are reminding Edmontonians to stay off the ice.

Crews were called to an area below the Old Timers Cabin on Scona Road and 99A Street after reports of a young woman in her 20s standing on a frozen section of the river.

The woman was on shore when crews arrived, but had fallen into the water while standing on the ice prior to crews arriving. Crews above lowered themselves down the bank and pulled the woman to safety.

Spokesperson Maya Filipovic said the woman was in stable condition when she was transported to the University of Alberta hospital.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services is reminding Edmontonians to stay off the North Saskatchewan River, which Filipovic said is always dangerous.

"It's never safe to be on the North Saskatchewan River," she said Saturday. "Especially in this time of year, when it is melting and moving so quickly."