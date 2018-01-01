A baby boy who made his entrance to Edmonton — and the world — one week behind schedule was greeted by the clicking cameras of local photographers on New Year's Day.

Wallace James Olgetree was the first baby born in Edmonton on Jan. 1, 2018.

He tipped the scales at nine pounds, zero ounces when he was born at 12:05 a.m. at the Misericordia Hospital.

Parents Bryan and Kari-Lynn Ogletree cuddled the new babe Monday afternoon as local media asked about his arrival. His big sister Spencer also sat in on the photo shoot.

"We're happy it wasn't on Christmas," said Kari-Lynn Ogletree, about the newborn's arrival. "But he decided to hold on and make a grand entrance."

Kary-Lynn and Bryan Ogletree with their son Wallace, born just past midnight on Jan. 1, 2018. (Zoe Todd/CBC)

The baby is named for two characters Daniel Radcliffe, including the character Wallace from the 2013 Canadian romantic comedy, The F Word, and Harry Potter, whose middle name is James.

The couple said they don't expect any more siblings for Wallace and Spencer.

"We only ever wanted two," Bryan Ogletree said.

"We've got a boy and a girl. What more could you ask for?"