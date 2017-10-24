Edmonton's new city council will have a plethora of projects and issues to tackle over the next four years, but Mayor Don Iveson sounds optimistic the team is up to the challenge.

"It's a new dynamic, it's a really eager group," Iveson said after the new council was sworn in at city hall Tuesday afternoon.

Four people, voted in Oct.16, are taking seats on council for the first time.

Jon Dziadyk was elected in Ward 3 in a close race over incumbent Dave Loken. Aaron Paquette represents Ward 4. Sarah Hamilton represents Ward 5 and Tim Cartmell is councillor for Ward 9.

Sitting in council chambers for the first time as a group, council heard Mayor Don Iveson announce a fresh start.

Coun. Jon Dziadyk, second from left, and Coun. Sarah Hamilton, second from right, are rookies on Edmonton's city council. (CBC)

"It'd be very easy to just pick up where we left off for those of us who are coming back," he said.

"It's important for all of us to remember this is a brand new city council with a new dynamic and a new opportunity to set our own direction together."

Iveson said he wants to focus on making Edmonton more family-friendly, attracting new talent, new jobs and new projects.

Mayor Don Iveson urges colleagues to see new council as an 'opportunity to set our own direction together.' (CBC)

"We all want to see forward progress on infrastructure. Nobody's suggesting we should building less or fixing less," he told media afterwards.

"I think everyone's committed to seeing if we can bring the tax increases in the coming years down as labour costs settle."

Iveson, mayor when the city got its share of criticism over the delays on major projects such as the Metro Line LRT and the Walterdale Bridge, said the city has learned from past blunders.

Coun. Aaron Paquette, left, joins Edmonton city council as a first-time councillor. He sits next to returning councillor Mike Nickel. (CBC)

"We heard lots of constructive feedback about how we can do things better."

Edmonton being a young and fast-growing city, Iveson said one of the biggest priorities is getting ready for when the city grows to one million people.