Edmonton is considering naloxone kits and protective gear for city workers at risk of exposure to deadly opioids such as fentanyl.

While naloxone kits are already provided to Edmonton police and firefighters, the city is reviewing a potential expansion to include recreation staff and park rangers, among others.

Fentanyl is so powerful, a single grain can trigger an overdose.

"The first priority is to ensure the safety of workers while doing their duties," city spokesperson Adrienne Hill wrote in an email to CBC News.

"At this time, the City of Edmonton is considering naloxone kits and awareness training for all groups that have been identified as having moderate to high risk for potential synthetic opioid exposure."

Naloxone temporarily counteracts opioid overdoses and can be injected or delivered as a nasal spray.

City administration has completed hazard assessments for five groups of workers considered to be at moderate to high risk of opioid exposure:

Municipal inspection officers

Recreation facility and leisure centre staff

Peace officers

Park rangers

Transit peace officers

"Essentially, the assessment of risk is determined by the work activities of each group and whether these activities can potentially put them at greater likelihood of exposure to synthetic opioids," Hill wrote.

More than 241 people in Alberta have died from drug overdoses involving fentanyl in the first half of this year, according to Alberta Health Services.

One-third of the deaths occurred in Edmonton.

The city's community and public services committee will meet Thursday for an opioid crisis update from administration and AHS staff.

Administration has committed to providing city hall with updates about the province's opioid crisis every three months.

Police, firefighters already outfitted

Edmonton police and firefighters are already allowed to use naloxone.

Firefighters started carrying the life-saving drug on March 1. Staff have injected the opioid overdose antidote more than 60 times since, according Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

Edmonton police were trained to use naloxone in late 2016 but have not yet administered a single dose, according to EPS spokesperson Carolin Maran.

Instead, she said officers call emergency medical services and begin CPR when they suspect someone has overdosed on fentanyl.

"EMS members are highly trained medical professionals and respond to overdose calls quickly and professionally," Maran wrote in a statement.