Edmonton mayor hears apologies from U.S. leaders after Trump's verbal attacks

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson has returned from a trade trip to the U.S. with apologies in tow.

Iveson said dozens of leaders at the United States Conference of Mayors in Boston expressed regret for President Donald Trump's disparaging comments toward Canada and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the weekend.

"I can't tell you how many American mayors were apologizing to me," Iveson said Monday. "And apologizing to Canadians for behaviour that they find quite disappointing and counterproductive."

Regardless of the rhetoric about Canada, US mayors I met with hold a strong bipartisan commitment to open trade & <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NAFTA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NAFTA</a> because they know exactly how important the 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇲🇽 relationship is to jobs and investment in all our cities. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USCM2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USCM2018</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnmuni?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnmuni</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/ytXTtjTsWf">pic.twitter.com/ytXTtjTsWf</a> —@doniveson

Trump started the social media salvo after leaving the G7 Summit in Quebec, where he met Trudeau and European heads of state. His posts on Twitter included calling Trudeau 'weak' and 'dishonest.'

Trudeau placed reciprocal tariffs on American products after Trump imposed hefty tariffs on steel and aluminum in May.

Iveson said U.S. mayors from all political stripes expressed their regret.

"[They] just said this behaviour sets back the relationship," he said. "They understood why Canada had to do what Canada has to do and they just wish that we could put all this aside and get back to the low barrier to trade that has driven prosperity across this continent."

Iveson is a part of a new group — the trilateral alliance for trade in the Americas — looking to further trade across borders. Iveson met with San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, and the mayor of Tijuana, Juan Manuel Gastélum, to discuss future plans.

It was great catching up with fellow Mayor of Edmonton <a href="https://twitter.com/doniveson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@doniveson</a> and Tijuana Mayor <a href="https://twitter.com/ALCDETI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ALCDETI</a> over lunch today. We're getting ready for the first-ever meeting of the Trilateral Alliance for Trade in the Americas. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USCM2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USCM2018</a> <a href="https://t.co/9JRvlXyq4X">pic.twitter.com/9JRvlXyq4X</a> —@Kevin_Faulconer

"We thought that by now, NAFTA would be sorted out," Iveson said. "But now we're having to plan and with the support and encouragement of Canada's big city mayors."

Iveson's trip to Boston was on the heels of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities annual general meeting in Halifax, where he said mayors and municipal leaders expressed interest in maintaining ties with counterparts in the U.S.

"We talked trade when I was in Halifax and they're very enthusiastic for us to maintain these ties."

Edmonton is on the alliance for trade in the Americas steering committee. The group expects to meet again sometime in the fall.

