Two Edmonton brothers are trying to get a live-music venue called The Aviary off the ground, with help from their community.

Mark and Phillip Muz bought a derelict building in the city's McCauley neighbourhood last year with plans of transforming it into a platform for local talent.

The two used to run The Artery, until LRT construction forced them out of their downtown lease two years ago. But they weren't ready to give up on Edmonton's music scene.

"It's great, especially for starting bands," Mark Muz said about reviving the business.

"What Edmonton primarily gets out of these music venues is building a sense of community and identity."

As renovations drag on, their costs are mounting. Without revenue from the business, the brothers are struggling to move ahead with their plans.

Mark Muz and his brother bought a derelict building in Edmonton's McCauley neighbourhood with plans of transforming it into a live-music venue. (Zoe Todd/CBC)

They hosted a two-day garage sale at the half-renovated venue on Saturday to raise funds. The garage sale continues Sunday.

Donated instruments stood propped against stacks of construction material. Half a pizza box dangled from the ceiling with the words 'classic garage sale stuff' scribbled on it.

Mark Muz said he even sold the shirts from his closet.

Strict city policies have complicated renovations, he explained. The Aviary has to be built into a restaurant to qualify for a permit.

"We kind of have to do acrobatics in order to get open, even though food's not primarily what we want to do — we just want to do music and art here," Muz said. "The requirements get very expensive."

Meagan Vandrute, a former employee at The Artery, volunteered at the weekend garage sale. Vandrute launched her band at the old venue.

"Everybody needs a little bit of support, especially in the arts," she said.

"We were doing a lot of really great things and when The Artery had to close, it halted and stopped a lot of progress that we were making within the community."

"Edmonton is an extremely special place," said Meagan Vandruten, who wants more venues like The Aviary to promote local talent. (Zoe Todd/CBC)

Once it opens, Vandrute said she hopes The Aviary will help new talent take wing in the city.

"Edmonton is an extremely special place," she said.

"We have some profound artists and some musicians and poets and comedians here. Without the places to grow and without the places to nurture the community and to nurture their art, it will slowly fade away and people will move and what we could create and what we could do, that will be taken from us."

Dozens flocked to the garage sale on Saturday, including long-time Artery customer Tasana Clarke.

"This is what makes Edmonton home for me," Clarke said. "It's a good grassroots venue, it's so important and there's so much love."

Clarke said she'll be among the first in line when the Muz brothers open The Aviary this summer.