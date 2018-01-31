Country music artist Dan Davidson has won the 2017 Edmonton Music Prize.

The prize, worth $10,000 this year, was awarded to Davidson for both his latest record, Songs for Georgia, as well as his achievements in the past year.

Davidson scored a top-charting hit with his song Found — which propelled him to be the #1 charting indie artist in Canada.

He also recently won four Alberta Country Music Awards and is opening for Brett Kissel on a 35-city tour.

Davidson beat out 100 mile house and Nuela Charles for the prize, which is in its fifth year.