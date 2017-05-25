A man wanted for killing an Edmonton senior was arrested in a field in Rimbey, Alta. on Wednesday night and has been charged with murder.

Police issued a warrant Tuesday for Walter James Jenkins (also known as JJ), and at the time, investigators said they thought their suspect may have been in the Rimbey area.

Edmonton police said Thursday that's exactly where Jenkins was found.

Jenkins, 34, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Frederick John Dunn.

"Considering Mr. Dunn did not know the accused, we are very grateful to now have Jenkins in custody," said Staff Sgt. Bill Clark with the Edmonton police homicide section, in a news release.

"We would like to thank the citizens of Rimbey, who were instrumental in passing on timely information regarding the whereabouts of Walter Jenkins," Clark said.

Clark also thanked Rimbey RCMP, who helped track down Jenkins.

Dunn, 67, was found dead on Saturday in his north-Edmonton home in the area of 135th Street and 124B Avenue.

He died as a result of what police called an "incised wound of the neck."

Investigators say they believe Dunn was killed some time between Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13.

Police said they still want to talk with anyone who saw or spoke to Dunn, specifically at the Westmount Mall food court, in the days before his death.

The death was Edmonton's 18th homicide of the year.