A woman who tried to help a shooting victim testified Tuesday she overheard a man at the scene say he had shot the wrong person.

Shanlai Cook told an Edmonton court she saw the accused, Lenny Lavallee, on the night of the shooting.

"He came up to the front of the house, he was just looking," Cook said. "He just said, 'I shot the wrong one.' "

Cook testified she saw Lavallee run off and jump into a newer model Ford Focus with tinted windows, which was parked two or three street lights away.

She said she watched the car speed away from the scene.

Lavallee, 34, is on trial in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench for first-degree murder for the 2016 shooting death of Nicole Cooney.

The key witness from Monday, Theresa Butler, failed to show up when the second day of the trial opened Tuesday.

Butler was supposed to be ready for cross-examination but didn't show up at court until 2 p.m., after Edmonton police tracked her down.

'I definitely heard a gunshot'

Cook and her wife, Celina, told court Tuesday that on the evening of April 17, 2016, they were sleeping when they woke up to the sound of a single gunshot in their Inglewood neighbourhood.

"I definitely heard a gunshot, and we both jumped up and looked out the window," Celina Cook said.

She testified she saw two women across from her apartment building, one cradling the other in her lap.

Butler then came running up to their apartment building, she said, yelling out, "My friend got shot, my friend got shot."

Celina Cook ran to the scene while Shanlai Cook phoned 911.

The Cooks tried to give Cooney CPR. That's when Shanlai Cook said she spotted Lavallee.

Asked by the Crown if she saw in the courtroom the man she had seen that night, she turned to the prisoner's box and identified Lavallee.

But Cook admitted she "couldn't really see his face" on the night of the shooting.

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Anna Konye pressed the witness about whether she really saw Lavallee that night.

"You don't recognize the man in the docket, but know him to be the man that police arrested that night," Konye said.

Shanlai Cook agreed that was true.

Outside court, Cooney's mother hugged the Cooks and Butler and thanked them for testifying. Heather Wilson said it was the first time she had met all three women.

The Crown expects to call police officers to the stand on Wednesday. ​

The trial is scheduled to last two weeks.



