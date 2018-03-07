​A witness told Lenny Lavallee's first-degree murder trial Wednesday a shooting suspect and his brother was hiding in his basement while police searched for them outside.

Marc Warnell testified he was getting ready for bed on April 17, 2016 when he noticed flashlights in his backyard and four or five police officers.

Then he saw a man he recognized inside his home. The man was Terry Lavallee, who sometimes dated a woman who lived in the basement suite downstairs from Warnell's rented suite.

Lenny Lavallee, 34, is on trial in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench for the shooting death of 30-year-old Nicole Cooney on April 17, 2016 in the Inglewood neighbourhood.

Lavallee's ex-girlfriend Theresa Butler was on the stand earlier this week. She testified that Lavallee threatened to kill her in the days leading up to the shooting. Butler testified she and Cooney were walking home from a convenience store in north Edmonton when she saw Lavallee. She starting running and heard a gunshot.

When she looked back saw her friend slumped on the ground, she told court Monday.

On Wednesday, Warnell testified he confronted Lavallee's brother about the police outside his home. But the man said the police activity had nothing to do with him.

The police then came to Warnell's door and asked him about two BMX bikes they had found lying near the back of his yard. Warnell told the officers he didn't know who owned the bikes.

He then went down into the basement suite and found a nervous-looking Lenny Lavallee sitting in a bedroom with his brother, he told court.

Both men told him to "lock the door" and not to talk to the police again, Warnell testified.

He went back upstairs. When he eventually opened the door again, he was taken to a nearby car by police, he said.

The police got Lavallee's brother to come out too, leaving Lenny Lavallee alone in the house.

A police tactical team was brought in to get him out. The ensuing standoff lasted for about four hours, ending at about 6:30 a.m.

Const. Marc Chmilar testified Wednesday that he and eight to 10 other officers were called to the Inglewood house, arriving at about 2:30 a.m.

The tactical members deployed two flash-bang devices that didn't help get Lavallee out. They later used tear gas to get him out, and stunned him with a conducted energy weapon.

The trial is scheduled to last for the next two weeks.

