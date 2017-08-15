A man who killed an Edmonton senior more than six years ago has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years.

Gordon Shaw, 62, was convicted of killing Robert Anderson at the end of a trial in July.

Anderson, 70, was found dead in his bed in May 2011.

His body was found in his apartment in the area of 65th Street and 128th Avenue after neighbours called police to say they hadn't seen him for several days.

Three months later, Shaw was arrested in Port Alberni, B.C.

A second-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence, with no eligibility for parole for a minimum of 10 years.

The Crown asked the judge to keep Shaw in prison for 15 to 18 years before he is eligible for parole.

Defence lawyer Cristian Mannuci urged the judge for the minimum 10 years, calling the Crown's submission a "death sentence" for his client.