Theresa Butler and her friend were walking back from the 7-Eleven store that April night when they spotted her violent ex-boyfriend down the alley.

On the witness stand Monday, Butler said she heard Lenny Lavallee shout, then heard a gun go off.

By then, she was already running down the sidewalk.

"I screamed, 'Just run!' " Butler testified on the opening day of Lavallee's first-degree murder trial.

Butler said she saw Lavallee and his brother ride off on bikes down an alley. She looked back and saw her friend, Nicole Cooney, slumped on the pavement.

'All I could see was blood'

"All I could see was blood coming out of her nose, blood coming out of her eyes, and blood out of her ears," said Butler, who sat shielded from the rest of the courtroom behind dark Plexiglass.

After Butler propped her friend up against a tree and screamed for help, she ran to a nearby apartment building in the Inglewood neighbourhood, where a woman told her she had already called 911.

Someone living in the building came out and helped perform CPR and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. After EMS showed up, Cooney was pronounced dead at the scene.

In her opening statement, Crown prosecutor Aleisha Bartier told court that Cooney was fatally shot through the heart and left lung.

In the front row of the courtroom, Cooney's mother, surrounded by her family, wept uncontrollably as details of her daughter's death on April 18, 2016, were outlined in court.

Bartier told court that Lavallee was seen that night entering a nearby residence at 12806 116A Avenue, where witnesses said they saw him change his clothes and appear to hide something in the basement.

A police tactical team was called in, and a standoff ensued from about 1 a.m. until 6:30 a.m.

After deploying pepper spray, Lavallee surrendered and was arrested by police.

Witness testifies about violent relationship

Court was told that police recovered a .22-calibre, sawed-off rifle from under the washing machine in the basement of the building where Lavallee was seen. The Crown said Lavallee was found with gunshot residue on his face and hand.

In her testimony, Butler said she dated Lavallee for three months, and during that time he threatened her and her family, even her dog.

She said Lavallee was controlling and jealous and often referred to her as a "goof, whore, and a slut."

"I was good as long as no other male came around," said Butler. "He was really insecure about our relationship."

Butler said in the days and weeks leading up to shooting she and Lavallee had been fighting non-stop.

She said Lavallee had accused her of cheating on him and told her in a Facebook message he was going to kill her.

A court check lists 60 different charges against Lavallee between 2003 and 2016, ranging from theft to drug offenses.

Defence lawyer Anna Konye is scheduled to cross-examine Butler on Tuesday.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.