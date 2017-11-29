An American accused of killing an Edmonton limousine driver will remain behind bars.

Jason Steadman was denied bail Wednesday after a two-day hearing.

Steadman, 43, is charged with first-degree murder and arson in the 2015 death of Dwayne Demkiw.

A publication ban prevents CBC from reporting on the reasons behind the bail decision, handed down by Court of Queen's Bench Justice Juliana Topolniski.

Steadman listened from the prisoners box, at times staring down at a book. He will remain in custody in Edmonton until his trial in January 2019.

After hearing the ruling, Demkiw's parents expressed relief outside court.

"I had to make sure I kept breathing, because I knew she wasn't breathing," said Eugene Demkiw, who was wearing his son's jacket. "So I kept telling her to breathe. Because you never know which way you're going to go.

"I always had a hope though that justice would prevail. And it did. Again."

A t-shirt made by friends of the Demkiws to support their ongoing pursuit of justice in their son's death. (Supplied)

The Demkiws thanked the Crown, victims' services, Edmonton police, family and supporters, while reiterating their call for the federal government to increase funding for the justice system.

"They need to hire more judges so we don't have to experience this long wait," said Angeline Demkiw.

Dwayne Demkiw disappeared in May 2015 but his body wasn't discovered until nearly a year later, in a wooded area near Innisfail, 180 kilometres south of Edmonton.

"Dwayne was such a good person," said his mother. "He would never hurt a flea. He would give out to any panhandler on the street. He did not have to go in such a bad way. God bless his soul."



