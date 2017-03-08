A 34-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge after the body of a 30-year-old woman was found inside a northeast Edmonton apartment Monday.

Court documents identify the victim as Kristi Schienmann.

Officers were first called to the scene at approximately 7:30 p.m. Monday, after Schienmann's body was discovered inside a suite near 162nd Avenue and 51st Street.

The death was initially deemed suspicious and homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene.

The medical examiner conducted an autopsy Tuesday but the cause of death is not being released by police.

The man charged with her murder has a criminal record that includes assault with a weapon and drug trafficking.

The accused and deceased were known to one another, police said. The suspect appeared in court Wednesday morning.

The case is the Edmonton's ninth homicide of 2017.