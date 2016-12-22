A man once dubbed the "Mill Woods rapist" has been charged with the killing of an Edmonton woman five years ago.

On Feb. 7, 2011, police responded to a call about a sudden death at residence in the area of 119th Avenue and 81st Street.

Jeanette Marie Cardinal was found dead in a north Edmonton apartment Feb. 7, 2011. (Provided)

A repairman at the apartment building had discovered the body of Jeanette Marie Cardinal inside her eldest daughter's apartment.

The 40-year-old mother-of-five from the Beaver Lake Cree Nation moved to Edmonton in late 2010 from Slave Lake, Alta.

"Homicide Section had identified a probable suspect at the time of the initial investigation, however there was insufficient evidence to lay charges," said Staff Sgt. Bill Clark in a news release Thursday.

Dana Fash, 38, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder in the homicide, Edmonton police said.

The cause of death is not being released as the investigation continues.

Fash was just released from custody two weeks ago on Dec. 7.

Edmonton police issued a public warning upon his release, saying even though Fash completed a number of programs while in custody, they considered him a violent sex offender who posed "significant harm to the community and in particular adult females."

He was convicted of two violent sexual assaults in the Mill Woods area in the mid 90s.

In 1994, Fash, then 16 years old, forced his way into the Mill Woods home of a 65-year-old woman and threatened her with a knife.

She escaped, but Fash followed her into her own backyard, threw her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

A month later, Fash approached a 44-year-old janitor at an Edmonton school with scissors and demanded money.

He sexually assaulted her in a staff washroom.

In 1997, he was convicted as an adult and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

He has been in and out of prison ever since.

'I have no closure'

Cardinal had been living temporarily with her daughter Theresa when she was killed.

On the morning of the murder, Theresa, who had been sleeping over at her boyfriend's place, couldn't understand why her mother wasn't picking up the phone.

Theresa called a friend who lived nearby and learned there were police inside her apartment.

According to an interview a 2015 with CBC News, the Cardinal family went for years without hearing from Edmonton police and Theresa had lost faith in the investigation.

"I really don't wanna open up those wounds," she said at the time.

"It's such a tragic loss that I have no closure to. And I don't even know if I am ever going to get the closure I need."