Edmonton judge reserves decision in shopping-cart murder case

After final arguments wrapped up Thursday, an Edmonton judge reserved his verdict in the so-called shopping-cart murder case.

Sophie Frenchman and Carrie Jones are accused of second-degree murder.

Court has been told that Andrea Berg, 42, was repeatedly punched, slapped and kicked before she was killed on June 15, 2015.

"It is clear that the day she died, Andrea Berg was the victim of a cruel and degrading death," prosecutor Breena Smith said in her closing argument.

Berg was eventually strangled and left for dead on a bedroom floor in a central-Edmonton apartment. Hours later, a male friend of the attackers wrapped Berg's body in duct tape and threw her out a third-storey window.

Andrea Berg was still alive when she was thrown from the third-storey window of this apartment building. (Edmonton Police Service )

John Kisil loaded the body wrapped in garbage bags into a shopping cart and abandoned the cart in a driveway a few blocks away.

Kisil is serving a five-year sentence after pleading guilty to a charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

Lana Pelletier has already pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is currently serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 years. She was the Crown's star witness at the trial of Frenchman and Jones. The prosecutor is relying heavily on her testimony to secure convictions.

"Lana was a credible and reliable witness," the prosecutor told Court of Queen's Bench Justice John Little.

According to Pelletier, Jones did not take part in the physical attack on Berg. But she didn't try to stop it, and at one point showed the other two women how to strangle Berg with a stereo cord.

The prosecutor argued that makes Jones a party to the offence, because "she aided or abetted or did both" when "she knew they intended to kill her."

Pelletier testified she and Frenchman each held one end of the stereo cord and pulled it tight around Berg's neck until she turned blue.

Interviewed by police after her arrest, Frenchman described watching what she thought was Berg's last breath. She admitted that's when she let go of the cord.

Andrea Berg's body was found wrapped in duct tape and left in a shopping cart in June 2015. (Edmonton Police Service )

Defence lawyer Naeem Rauf, representing Jones, challenged Pelletier's credibility, calling her "spiteful, vindictive and malevolent."

"The only evidence that Carrie Jones participated comes from this witness," Rauf told the judge. "It would be extremely dangerous to convict Carrie Jones on anything based on the evidence of Lana Pelletier."

Pelletier was in a romantic relationship with Jones at the time of the murder. They broke up months later, after Pelletier was arrested and jailed. That's when she told police about the involvement of her ex-partner.

"She had disturbing motives to lie," Rauf said of Pelletier.

Berg was alive when thrown out window

Both defence lawyers argued Frenchman and Jones should be acquitted because Berg was still alive after she was strangled.

According to the medical examiner, the primary cause of death was blunt trauma to her head, suffered when Berg's head hit a tree root after she was thrown out a third-storey window.

"Ms. Berg's heart was beating when she sustained blunt trauma to her head," Dr. Cecilia Wu wrote in her autopsy report.

But Wu also listed strangulation as a cause of death.

"Both the injuries were significant enough to each contribute very significantly to the cause of the death," Wu testified.

Justice Little is scheduled to deliver his verdict on Friday afternoon.

Jones and Frenchman remain in custody.