Edmonton Conservative MPs say the desire to beat Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the 2019 election has been reignited after Andrew Scheer was elected party leader Saturday night.

Scheer, a Saskatchewan MP who at 38 years old is the youngest MP to serve as House Speaker, edged out front runner Maxime Bernier by less than one percentage point.

He ran on a platform promising to unite the Conservative party by bringing together the social and fiscal conservative wings before taking on the Liberals in the 2019 election.

Edmonton-Wetaskiwin MP Mike Lake said he considered Scheer one of four leadership candidates capable of defeating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"I was really happy with the results and how it came down at the end," Lake said. "I think there's really a feeling of anticipation and a determination to move forward within the party."

In his victory speech, Scheer promised to keep the party true to its roots, working for average Canadian families and not "Ottawa insiders." He said Canada can't afford four more years of Justin Trudeau and that the fight to return to power in 2019 starts now.

"There is renewed hope for Canada, starting today," he said. "The pain and hardship the Trudeau Liberals are causing Canadians is just temporary."

'Young guy with a lot of passion for our country'

Despite the narrow victory over Bernier, Lake said Scheer's victory wasn't entirely unexpected to the party.

Bernier and Scheer are both fiscal conservatives dedicated to strong stewardship of taxpayer dollars, Lake said. These are values "a large number of Canadians" stand by, he added.

"To see Andrew win … there are a lot of people who voted conservative in the last election who will be very happy with that, and there are a lot of people who didn't vote conservative in the last election who will be giving us a very close look with Andrew as leader," Lake said.

Lake says Scheer is "likeable" and "intelligent," a politician who will be able to bring the party and different aspects of conservatism together.

Edmonton-Riverbend Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux said the anxiety leading to Scheer's narrow victory was palpable.

Jeneroux said he is looking forward to working with Scheer in Edmonton and said the party's new young leader has his age going for him.

"He's just such a genuine guy. He's a very firm policy-minded guy, he's incredibly bright, he's a young guy with a lot of passion for our country," Jeneroux said.

"I think that passion, that energy that I witnessed when I first got to Parliament is going be exciting and it's going be fun to watch him as the leader of the party."