Ahmed Jomha felt overwhelming joy as he walked up to his mosque Friday morning to find hundreds of people encircling the building, hand-in-hand.

"I was surprised and I can't believe that I'm seeing this," Jomha said. "It's amazing to me to see this show of support from different people coming together. I can't explain it."

The event asked people of all faiths to gather around the Muslim Association of Canada Community Centre during afternoon prayers. They created a "human chain" to show solidarity in the wake of the deadly shootings in Quebec.

Once he saw the gathering, Jomha felt something he hadn't experienced since he first arrived in Canada from Lebanon as a young boy.

"The first thing I saw [when I arrived] was the Canadian flag, and that overwhelming feeling of security that came over me was like a blanket of love from Canada. And that's what I'm feeling today."

'Essentially, it's like they're giving us a hug'

As Muslim men, women and children congregated inside to kneel and pray, people stood quietly outside, hand-in-hand, to show support for the local Islamic community. Many left messages of love and support on the windows.

"They're actually going to be creating a ring, a human chain around the mosque, and it's really a symbol of hope and a symbol of solidarity against hate and violence," said mosque spokesperson Laila Ahmed. "Essentially, it's like they're giving us a hug.

"I was extremely humbled that people from the community actually cared to come out and support us and show us that we're one."

Human chain of solidarity at MAC Islamic ctr #CBC #yeg pic.twitter.com/OvveA5vjPN — @andreahuncar

The Edmonton gathering was one of dozens of similar "human chain" or "human shield" demonstrations held across the country. The shows of solidarity come after six people were killed and 19 others wounded in a shooting rampage inside the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec on Sunday night.

"I want to show that we as Canadians, we value diversity and freedom of religion, and know better than to paint an entire group with the same brush," organizers said in a statement posted on the event's Facebook page, Human Chain - Canadians Standing in Solidarity.

"We are inclusive, caring and believe in fairness. No speakers, no protest chants, just positive messages of inclusiveness and support."

The public is encouraged to take part in Friday's event between 12:30 p.m and 3 p.m. at the MAC Islamic Centre at 6104 172nd Street NW.

"Our community is going through a trauma right now, and we are still trying to figure how to deal with that trauma," said Ahmed. "This is a time when we need to show that we're unified and that were in solidarity together. And just seeing that support kind of made my heart smile.

Riaz Noor, who attends prayer services at the mosque regularly, said the event was a welcome reminder of why he's proud to call Canada home.

"Canadians are amazing," he said. "I never see any difference between us and Canadians. They are always there to support us.

"I've never seen such beautiful and welcoming people as Canadians."