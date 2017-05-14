An Edmonton driver got a crash course of sorts in politics Sunday afternoon when her car slammed into an MLA's constituency office.

Police believe the female driver, who was parked outside Edmonton-Mill Woods MLA Christina Gray's office Sunday afternoon, accidentally pressed the gas in her vehicle instead of the brake.

She drove into the building on 24th Avenue and 93rd Street at around 1 p.m. The office was empty at the time and the driver was not hurt. No word yet on the cost of the damage.

This is the second time in two days an Alberta driver has driven into a building. On Saturday, a Calgary driver drove into a store, injuring a young boy. The boy suffered a suspected broken leg and lacerations.