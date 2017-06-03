Edmonton police found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the basement suite where Michelle Rice lived when her 11-day-old daughter died of an apparent methamphetamine overdose.

Court documents show police seized drugs, several pipes and a small drug bag on April 7, nine days after the baby girl died.

Rice, 31, is charged with second-degree murder in her daughter Eliana Rice's death.

Unconscious baby

On March 29, police responded to a call for an unconscious baby who was not breathing at a house in Edmonton's Kenilworth neighbourhood.

Rice stayed at the house with police while her daughter was taken to hospital, court documents show.

She told officers the baby had been sleeping in a bassinnet near her bed but woke up crying during the night, according to police statements in a search warrant request.

The same document shows Rice told police she then took the baby into her own bed and fell asleep while breastfeeding. When she woke up the next morning, she said her daughter was no longer breathing.

Meanwhile at the Stollery Children's Hospital, the attending doctor suggested Eliana may have accidentally suffocated on her mother's breast.

Damning autopsy results

Her death was not deemed suspicious until more than a week later, when the medical examiner's office contacted EPS detectives.

An autopsy had uncovered 0.23 milligrams of meth per litre of the infant's blood. Eliana had likely died of a drug overdose, doctors concluded.

Furthermore, the high level of drugs found in Eliana's blood ruled out an overdose via breastfeeding or from drug use during pregnancy.

The findings suggested the infant had ingested a lethal dose of drugs orally or anally.

Police interview

The next day, Rice willingly participated in an interview with a homicide detective at police headquarters.

Notable information from the interview is included in the official request to search Rice's home.

Edmonton police are asking anyone who was at Michelle Rice's rented house on or after March 18 to contact police. (Supplied)

She told police she had been sober for at least nine months other than drinking a small amount of alcohol, according to the document.

The last time Rice said she consumed meth was with a vaporizer pipe at the beginning of her pregnancy.

Rice said she used the same pipe, which may have contained traces of meth, about a dozen times while pregnant with Eliana.

She kept the pipe in her nightstand. Rice said she also stored several drug bags in boxes from a recent move.

She had moved into the basement suite with her toddler son shortly before giving birth to Eliana, according to Rice's landlord.

None of the claims made in the police search warrant request have been proven in court.

A judge granted the request on April 7 and officers searched Rice's home that evening.

The resulting report shows police found a pipe, drugs, various vapour pipes and a small drug bag in the suite Rice rented.

Police arrested Rice on May 11. Her next court appearance is June 16.