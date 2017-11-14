An Edmonton councillor wants details about a safety consultant's review earlier this year that rubber stamped the beleaguered Metro Line LRT.

In the latest of a series of problems with the line, a southbound train and a northbound train ended up on the same track Saturday near NAIT station.

The incident is one of four in the past six months, all reportedly caused by failures of the signalling software needed to operate the trains.

"Everyone had signed off," Coun. Andrew Knack said Monday. "Is this something that should have been caught in this [review] or is this something separate from that?"

Knack is one of several council members who want more information about the safety of the city's newest LRT line.

Coun. Bev Esslinger has asked that the issue be added to Tuesday's agenda.

"I want to ask some questions to ensure that we are meeting the safety requirements," she said.

"Do we have any safety concerns? How do we prevent what happened on Saturday from ever happening again?"

Years of problems

The Metro Line, which extended the LRT from Churchill Square to NAIT, opened in September 2015, more than a year behind schedule. The company responsible for the signalling software that operates the system, Thales, said the line was safe. But the city had concerns that there were gaps in Thales's audit. A third party, Rail Safety Consulting, was hired to resolve what had become an impasse. In the interim, trains operated at reduced speed.

In February, the third-party consultant gave the green light to increase speeds.

Since that review, the gate at a busy intersection between NAIT station and Kingsway station opened prematurely in October. CBC News confirmed two other mishaps caused by the signalling system between July and October.

On Saturday, a northbound train headed toward NAIT came face to face with the southbound train already there.

Concern for safety

A number of councillors say they've been told the necessary safety protocols are in place and working.

Katherine Sweet, a spokesperson with the city, confirmed another protocol has been added. LRT drivers are now expected to call the control centre to verify which track they should be on when pulling into NAIT station. She said she's not sure how long that measure will be in place.

Coun. Tony Caterina said he wants to discuss the Metro Line as soon as possible. ​

"Administration has put out press releases saying it's not a safety concern, and then on and on, but that's a standard line," he said. "We need some good explanations. First of all, do they think this thing will ever be resolved? And if they do, what's the time frame for it?"

Tim Cartmell, newly elected last month, said having two trains going different directions on the same track is safety concern.

Ward 9 Coun. Tim Cartmell has questions about the safety regarding the dysfunctional Metro Line LRT. (John Shypitka/CBC)

"There's no other way to say that," Cartmell said. "We had a safety protocol that prevented a collision, but we seemed to have lost the safety protocol that prevents the trains from being on the same track in the first place."

'They shouldn't have to worry about that'

In light of the signalling system's shortcomings, LRT drivers are expected to rely on line of sight and are advised to give themselves extra time and room to stop.

Mark Tetterington, president of the local transit union, said the drivers are well trained but the onus shouldn't fall on them

"They feel they shouldn't have to worry about that," he said. "After three years, you'd think that the signal system should be working properly and it's still not adequate."

Coun. Ben Henderson said he's concerned as well.

"Clearly, it's still not operating as it's supposed to be," he said. "Is this ever going to happen with this system? I think that's a legitimate question.

"We have to make the most pragmatic decisions to get ourselves there, and if that means, at a certain point, bailing on the system we have, it's certainly something we should consider. But I'm not convinced we have all the information to know that's the best way forward."