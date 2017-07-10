A 31-year-old man faces eight drug and weapon charges after police seized $240,000 in drugs, a handgun and a Mercedes-Benz in an investigation.

The Edmonton organized crime and gang unit of Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams searched an Edmonton home on June 29, ALERT said in a news release Monday.

Investigators seized a loaded Glock 22 .40-calibre handgun with its serial number removed, a 2004 Mercedes-Benz sedan and more than $36,000 in cash proceeds of crime.

Officers also found nearly four kilograms of cannabis resin, a highly potent marijuana derivative, and 720 millilitres of cannabis oil.

The resin was packed in one-gram packages, with an estimated a street value of $60 for each package, the release said.

A 31-year-old man faces eight drug and weapon charges.

ALERT was established by the Alberta government in 2006 to combat organized and serious crime. The umbrella agency is made up of law enforcement teams from officers in communities from across the province.